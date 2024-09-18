Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Photo: WAM
Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Photo: WAM

News

UAE

Sheikh Hamdan meets Sheikh Abdullah in Abu Dhabi

Future development and global peace were high on the agenda during the meeting between Deputy Prime Ministers

The National

September 18, 2024

Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

They met during Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which they discussed global peace and future development, Dubai Media Office reported.

They also spoke about national and regional issues, including the UAE’s efforts to enhance stability and security in the region.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of streamlining the efforts of their ministries, especially in key sectors such as culture, science, health and energy.

Also on the agenda was the improvement of consular services for both UAE citizens and residents, and the enhancement of diplomatic efforts to support the country’s defence and security initiatives.

September 18, 2024