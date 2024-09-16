President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes GCC delegation for united fight against drugs

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed a GCC delegation to a four-day brainstorming session in the UAE capital to enhance co-operation and share expertise in the fight against drugs.

At Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed met GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi and heads of delegations participating in the workshop.

Titled Preparing the GCC Strategy for Combating Drugs (2025-2028), the four-day workshop will run until September 19. It is being led by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and hosted by the Ministry of Interior. It is organised by the General Secretariat of the GCC, in collaboration with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed that joint Gulf efforts, across all fields including security, are key to protecting the interests of GCC countries.

He wished the participants success in outlining crucial strategies to address the risks in tackling drugs.

In attendance at Qasr Al Bahr were Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, and other senior officials, UAE citizens and guests.

A unified model

The workshop will bring together key sectors involved in the fight against drugs, including representatives from ministries of Interior, Justice, Health, Education, Social Affairs, and Information, as well as news agencies, customs and ports authorities, the Criminal Information Centre for Combating Drugs, and representatives from the Money Laundering Committee, Border Guards, and Coast Guards of the GCC states.

The workshop will explore ways to bolster global efforts in drug prevention and control, and focus on sharing scientific knowledge and practical expertise, analysing drug market trends, and developing strategies to combat these issues.

It will aim to develop a pioneering, unified Gulf model that adopts best practices in combating drugs and create a cohesive strategy for the GCC states, aligned with UN standards.