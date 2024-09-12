Why is Abu Dhabi's genetic testing programme for Emirati newlyweds important?

Mandatory genetic testing for Emirati newlyweds in Abu Dhabi will help to reduce the number of inherited diseases, healthcare experts have said.

The premarital screening process will become compulsory for Emirati couples in the capital hoping to get married from October 1, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi announced on Wednesday night. The National spoke to health experts in the UAE about why the policy is needed.

One of the emirate's leading experts said genetic screenings were becoming a permanent policy to reduce the level of inherited diseases.

"The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has integrated genetic testing as a core element of its premarital screening programme, aiming to reduce the incidence of inherited diseases in the Emirate," said Dr Ayman W El-Hattab, a consultant in clinical genetics at Burjeel Medical City.

"By screening individuals before marriage, this initiative enhances the ability to identify a broader range of genetic conditions beyond just inherited blood disorders, helping couples make informed decisions about their future. This expanded genetic screening is expected to significantly impact public health by lowering the burden of hereditary diseases."

Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, deputy chief operating officer of Abu Dhabi technology-enabled healthcare company M42, said: “In the UAE, this is especially important due to the high prevalence of genetic disorders within the Emirati population, partly attributed to the region’s history of consanguineous marriages.

“Understanding genetic risks allows healthcare providers to take proactive measures, improving patient outcomes and reducing the long-term burden of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease and diabetes.”

The move, to make the screening process a mandatory task, follows on from the pilot scheme, introduced in 2022, in which more than 800 couples took part. Data from the trial period found 86 per cent achieved genetic compatibility and 14 per cent required additional intervention and family planning based on genetic results.

“This new initiative marks a significant improvement over the previous premarital screening process in several ways," Dr Al Marzooqi said. "First, the entire workflow is fully automated, from order placement to reporting, significantly reducing the turnaround time from 21 working days to just 14 calendar days.

“Additionally, based on feedback from clinicians, we have enhanced the panel by adding 13 genes that are particularly relevant to the UAE population. This builds on the previous panel, which included 562 genes, allowing for a more comprehensive and regionally tailored screening ... for about 850 autosomal recessive disorders."

Dr El-Hattab added that "this proactive approach" allows "individuals to make informed choices about family planning and reduce the chances of passing on inherited diseases to future generations".

The service will be offered in 22 primary care centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain.

Dr Al Marzooqi highlighted how the “Emirati Genome Programme [EGP] plays a pivotal role in this effort by building a comprehensive genetic database specific to the Emirati population”.

He added: “This initiative has allowed healthcare professionals to identify and address the unique genetic factors contributing to disease risk in the UAE. By incorporating genetic testing into routine health care, the EGP has made precision medicine a reality, enabling tailored prevention and treatment strategies."

The National reported last year how Burjeel Medical City was taking part in clinical trials to treat adults with the inherited blood disorder known as thalassaemia.

The condition tends to be more common in people of Middle Eastern, African, Mediterranean and South, South-East or East Asian descent. Consanguineous marriages can contribute to higher rates of thalassaemia across sections of the Middle East, as the husband and wife are more prone to having similar genes to one another.

A 2017 study in the journal Plos One conducted by researchers at UAE University in Al Ain said, despite efforts to reduce the number of children born with thalassaemia, "there is still a large carrier population in the UAE".

