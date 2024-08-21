UAE peacekeeping programme to equip women with AI skills

Women taking part in a UAE programme helping to prepare female peacekeepers for service across the globe are to be given specialised training in artificial intelligence to further develop their skills.
The latest class of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security initiative will receive crucial training in how to harness advanced technology under a partnership with Khalifa University of Science and Technology.
The scheme, which will continue until the end of September, will seek to bolster efforts to increase female participation in military and peacekeeping fields at a time when the world is beset by deadly conflict.
The annual training programme is organised by the General Women's Union in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC.
Noura Al Suwaidi, secretary general of the GWU stressed highlighted the vision of Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, to empower women both at home and abroad.
The AI training sessions are designed to provide participants with valuable insights into using advanced technologies responsibly and effectively, preparing them to foster digital literacy and social responsibility within their communities.
Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, president of Khalifa University, underlined the need for all sections of society to keep pace with rapidly-evolving AI in order to use it safely and effectively.
In March, the UN General Assembly adopted the first resolution on artificial intelligence, which is aimed at ensuring the powerful new technology benefits all nations, respects human rights and is “safe, secure and trustworthy”.
The resolution, co-sponsored by 123 states, was adopted by consensus and without a vote, meaning it had the support of all 193 UN member nations.
Military personnel from 10 countries – the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen, Tanzania, The Gambia, Liberia, Pakistan, Kosovo and Kyrgyz Republic – are involved in this year's initiative.
“The training programme, which continues until September, aims to build and develop women's capabilities in peace and security, create collaborative and supportive networks, increase women's representation in the military and peacekeeping forces, and enhance operational effectiveness,” Abu Dhabi Media Office said, when the fourth class of recruits were announced in June.
