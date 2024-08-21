Ras Al Khaimah Police seize 650,000 counterfeit items worth Dh23 million in raid

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have seized 650,468 counterfeit items estimated to be worth Dh23 million in a raid on two warehouses.
The seized goods included make-up products branded as Mac, Tarte and Bourjois, alongside shampoos and conditioners labelled as Head & Shoulders, Pantene and Vatika. Counterfeit Sensodyne, Dettol and cleaning products, as well as Gillette razors and shaving products were also discovered.
Three people have been arrested and referred to prosecutors for further legal action.
Col Omar Al Oud Al Tineji, director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigative Affairs Department, said the operation came after a tip-off from the Economic Development Department.
“The tip-off highlighted suspicious activities in two warehouses suspected of storing counterfeit goods,” Col Al Tineji said. “A joint task force was quickly formed, and the warehouses were placed under surveillance.”
Once the illegal activities were confirmed, permission was obtained for a raid, during which the fake goods were seized, Col Al Tineji added.
Brig Ahmed Said Mansoor, acting director general of police operations, said: “Ras Al Khaimah Police will continue to uphold its duty as a vigilant guardian of the nation’s security, ensuring the safety of all citizens and residents.
“The force is committed to taking firm action against any individuals or groups attempting to destabilise the country's security, harm its economy, or endanger the well-being of those within its borders.”
The operation was a collaboration between Ras Al Khaimah Police’s Criminal Investigation Department and the Commercial Control and Protection Department of the Department of Economic Development.
This year, UAE authorities have been cracking down on counterfeit goods.
Dubai Police have received about 1,300 reports of intellectual property crimes since 2019, and arrested about 1,340 suspects. The estimated street value of the fake products was Dh8.7 billion.
During the first quarter of 2024, Dubai Customs seized approximately 4.36 million counterfeit items valued at more than Dh5.43 million.
Criminal gangs are making more money from intellectual property crimes than drug trafficking, experts at the Middle East North Africa Intellectual Property Crime Conference in Dubai revealed in February.
They warned that money raised through the sale of fake items is often used to fund other criminal activities.
The UAE updated its legislation and increased the punishments in 2021 for the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit items.
