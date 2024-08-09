Tributes have been paid to Ahmed Ali Jaber Al Hameli, whose death was announced on Thursday. Photo: @sheikhmansoor / X
Tributes paid on death of Emirati sportsman Ahmed Ali Jaber Al Hameli

He competed for the UAE in a number of international events and was described as one of the nation's 'most prominent champions'

09 August, 2024

Acclaimed Emirati sportsman Ahmed Ali Jaber Al Hameli has died after a battle with illness.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Sport Council, said Al Hameli was one of the country’s “most prominent champions” and enjoyed a career “full of achievements”.

Al Hameli was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012 and underwent a successful operation to remove it.

However, he was afflicted with another in 2021, which he fought until he passed away on Thursday.

He was 45.

“Our sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased Ahmed Al Hameli, one of our most prominent champions, after a career full of achievements and raising the flag of our country on the podiums of local and international championships in marine sports,” Sheikh Mansour wrote on X.

“We ask God Almighty to have mercy on him and to grant him a place in his spacious gardens … To God we belong and to Him we shall return.”

Al Hameli was ranked as high as fourth in the world and competed in several marine sports including Formula One, Formula Two, jet skiing, wooden speed boating and powerboat class 3.

He was also the first winner of the Formula One Intercontinental Cup Championship in 2011.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Marine Sports Federation, said: “Ahmed Ali Jaber Al Hameli represents an inspiring journey for current and future generations for his excellence and national achievements.

“He raised the country’s flag in many local and international events. We extend our sincere condolences to his family on this great loss and to the marine sports family on the passing of one of its champions.”

