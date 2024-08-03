President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to Libyan leader Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh following his son's death. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs
President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to Libyan leader Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh following his son's death. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences to Libyan PM over death of son

UAE leader expresses his sympathies during phone call with Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh

The National
The National

03 August, 2024

President Sheikh Mohamed has offered his condolences to Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh over the death of his son, Abdulrahman.

In a phone call, the UAE leader extended his sympathies to the family and wished them solace, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

Mr Dbeibeh in return offered his appreciation for the sincere support of Sheikh Mohamed during a time of grief for him and his family.

No details were disclosed about the death of the Libyan leader's son.

Sheikh Mohamed previously hosted Mr Dbeibeh for talks in Abu Dhabi in February 2023.

During the meeting, the two men reviewed UAE-Libya relations and aspects of joint co-operation.

They also discussed supporting efforts and initiatives that preserve Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the country's development.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
COMPANY PROFILE

Name: Xpanceo

Started: 2018

Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality

Funding: $40 million

Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Scoreline

Chelsea 1
Azpilicueta (36')

West Ham United 1
Hernandez (73')

Sarfira

Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal

Rating: 2/5

Confirmed bouts (more to be added)

Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov
Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque
Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson
Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera
Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
'Saand Ki Aankh'

Produced by: Reliance Entertainment with Chalk and Cheese Films
Director: Tushar Hiranandani
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha, Vineet Singh
Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Company name: Farmin

Date started: March 2019

Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi 

Based: Abu Dhabi

Sector: AgriTech

Initial investment: None to date

Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs 

RESULTS

6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200
Winner: Miqyaas, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer).

7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m
Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​
Winner: Shanty Star, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly.

8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​
Winner: Alkaamel, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi.

8.50pm: Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m​​​​​​​
Winner: Speedy Move, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar.

9.25pm: Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m​​​​​​​
Winner: Quartier Francois, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

Updated: August 03, 2024, 1:09 PM