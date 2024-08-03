President Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences to Libyan PM over death of son

President Sheikh Mohamed has offered his condolences to Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh over the death of his son, Abdulrahman.

In a phone call, the UAE leader extended his sympathies to the family and wished them solace, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

Mr Dbeibeh in return offered his appreciation for the sincere support of Sheikh Mohamed during a time of grief for him and his family.

No details were disclosed about the death of the Libyan leader's son.

Sheikh Mohamed previously hosted Mr Dbeibeh for talks in Abu Dhabi in February 2023.

During the meeting, the two men reviewed UAE-Libya relations and aspects of joint co-operation.

They also discussed supporting efforts and initiatives that preserve Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the country's development.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Scoreline Chelsea 1

Azpilicueta (36') West Ham United 1

Hernandez (73')

Sarfira Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal Rating: 2/5

Confirmed bouts (more to be added) Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.



'Saand Ki Aankh' Produced by: Reliance Entertainment with Chalk and Cheese Films

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha, Vineet Singh

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs