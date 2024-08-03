President Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences to Libyan PM over death of son

President Sheikh Mohamed has offered his condolences to Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh over the death of his son, Abdulrahman.
In a phone call, the UAE leader extended his sympathies to the family and wished them solace, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.
Mr Dbeibeh in return offered his appreciation for the sincere support of Sheikh Mohamed during a time of grief for him and his family.
No details were disclosed about the death of the Libyan leader's son.
Sheikh Mohamed previously hosted Mr Dbeibeh for talks in Abu Dhabi in February 2023.
During the meeting, the two men reviewed UAE-Libya relations and aspects of joint co-operation.
They also discussed supporting efforts and initiatives that preserve Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the country's development.
