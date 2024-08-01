President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with El Sisi on Egypt visit

President Sheikh Mohamed has held high-level talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi in New Alamein City as part of a private visit to the country.
The two leaders reviewed the strong fraternal ties binding the two nations and discussed efforts to further bilateral partnerships, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.
They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern.
Sheikh Mohamed and Mr El Sisi toured New Alamein City, where they were briefed on the prominent landmarks and development projects featuring in the coastal resort.
He was seen off at El Alamein Airport by his Egyptian counterpart at the end of a visit which lasted several days, Wam reported.
The two men meet regularly in the Emirates and Egypt in support of a long-standing friendship between the countries.
In March, Sheikh Mohamed visited Egypt for talks with Mr El Sisi.
They reviewed opportunities for further collaboration within the strategic partnership that unites the two countries in the economic, development and political fields, Wam said at the time.
