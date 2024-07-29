Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets top graduates from MBRU

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met the top graduates from the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences’ (MBRU) Class of 2024.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the graduates for their dedication and perseverance in striving for excellence throughout their educational journey, state news agency Wam reported on Monday evening.

The students were urged by Sheikh Mohammed to “continue their commitment to excellence as they transition into their professional careers”.

Their achievements will inspire future generations of medical professionals, added Sheikh Mohammed, who said their contributions would shape the future of health care and enhance the well-being of society.

Institutions like MBRU have a key role to play in reinforcing the UAE and Dubai's position as a centre for excellence in medicine, health sciences, and scientific research, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Also present during the meeting was Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

“We take immense pride in our graduates who embody the values and aspirations of our nation,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chancellor of MBRU and chairman of the board of directors of Dubai Health.

“We are confident they will make significant contributions to the field of healthcare, both locally and on the global stage.”

