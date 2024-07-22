President Sheikh Mohamed meets King of Bahrain in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed met with Bahrain’s King Hamad at his residence in the capital on Monday.

During the meeting, the leaders reflected on the strong bonds between their nations while committing to enhancing co-operation to achieve sustainable development goals.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

It comes after the leaders met in April to renew a plea for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

They urged the international community to uphold its responsibilities to help bring peace to the enclave, underlining the importance of preserving civilian lives and ensuring access to humanitarian aid to those in need.

They said global action should be focused on delivering a “just and comprehensive regional peace”, protecting the rights of Palestinians and supporting a two-state solution to the unfolding conflict.