President Sheikh Mohamed receives call from Sudan's Gen Al Burhan

President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call on Friday from Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council.
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and Gen Al Burhan discussed relations between the two countries, as well as developments in Sudan and ways to support it in overcoming its current crisis, state news agency Wam reported.
Sheikh Mohamed pledged the UAE's commitment to supporting a solution for ending the crisis in Sudan in a way that enhances its stability and security, and brings development and prosperity for its people.
He stressed the importance of peaceful dialogue in preserving Sudan's security and stability, and expressed the UAE's continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of the Sudanese people.
