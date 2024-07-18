President Sheikh Mohamed. UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed. UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed receives call from Sudan's Gen Al Burhan

The UAE President and the Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council discussed relations between the two countries and the crisis in the north-east African nation

author image
The National

18 July, 2024

President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call on Friday from Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and Gen Al Burhan discussed relations between the two countries, as well as developments in Sudan and ways to support it in overcoming its current crisis, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed pledged the UAE's commitment to supporting a solution for ending the crisis in Sudan in a way that enhances its stability and security, and brings development and prosperity for its people.

He stressed the importance of peaceful dialogue in preserving Sudan's security and stability, and expressed the UAE's continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Updated: July 18, 2024, 11:42 PM
