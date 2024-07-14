UAE condemns attempt on Trump’s life

The UAE has condemned the assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The gunfire injured Trump, killed one spectator and critically injured two others at a campaign event on Saturday evening.

The UAE has expressed sympathy over the incident and condemned the shooting.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE’s solidarity with presidential candidate Trump, his family, the government, people of the US and offered wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

The ministry on Sunday reiterated the UAE’s categorical condemnation of criminal and extremist acts and voiced a permanent rejection of all forms of violence.

The UAE ministry also offered condolences to the family of the victim of the shooting.

Qatar joined in denouncing the assassination attempt with the Foreign Ministry emphasising the need for dialogue and use of peaceful means.

Qatar said it was against violence, criminal acts including political assassinations regardless of the motive and reason.

A statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry urged avoidance of political violence and hatred to overcome division.

Bahrain also issued a statement to denounce the attack. According to the Bahrain News Agency the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the assassination was a crime that contradicted democratic principles, and wished the former president good health.

The ministry also expressed sympathy for US citizens and wished the injured people a quick recovery.

Trump had been speaking to the crowd when shots rang out. With blood trickling down his face, he was shielded by Secret Service agents and removed from the stage.

Trump said the bullet pierced his upper right ear. He said he “heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place,” on a post on Truth Social, his social media site.

The Secret Service said it had killed the gunmen who was positioned in an elevated site outside the rally venue.

Middle East ties

Trump has numerous business interests in the Gulf, Middle East and Asia region with golf, real estate projects and investments, many were announced before he was elected president in 2017.

During his presidency, his son-in-law and his leading adviser Jared Kushner’s role was critical in negotiating the Abraham Accords leading to the UAE and Bahrain signing historic agreements with Israel followed by Morocco and Sudan.

It was during Trump’s term from 2017 to 2021 that he moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, breaking with decades of Washington policy.

His attempt at a Middle East peace plan was also short-lived with Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital rejected by Palestinian leaders.

