Sheikh Khaled attends graduation ceremony at one of UAE's leading military colleges

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended a graduation ceremony at the Joint Command & Staff College in the capital on Thursday.
Sheikh Khaled congratulated the graduates of the 33rd joint course, wishing them success in fulfilling their leadership roles and responsibilities to serve the nation and protect its interests.
He urged them to use their skills and academic expertise, both theoretical and practical, to enhance preparedness and competency at their respective units and organisations, state news agency Wam reported.
Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the UAE leadership’s support in preparing national leaders across military and security positions.
“The Joint Command & Staff College’s strategy is derived from the clear national vision, strategic objectives, Ministry of Defence and national security strategies, and the UAE’s 10 Principles for the Next 50 Years, all of which support the outcomes of this course," said Staff Brig Gen Saeed Salmeen Al Alawi, commandant of the military college.
