Sheikh Khaled attends graduation ceremony at one of UAE's leading military colleges

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended a graduation ceremony at the Joint Command & Staff College in the capital on Thursday.

Sheikh Khaled congratulated the graduates of the 33rd joint course, wishing them success in fulfilling their leadership roles and responsibilities to serve the nation and protect its interests.

He urged them to use their skills and academic expertise, both theoretical and practical, to enhance preparedness and competency at their respective units and organisations, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the UAE leadership’s support in preparing national leaders across military and security positions.

“The Joint Command & Staff College’s strategy is derived from the clear national vision, strategic objectives, Ministry of Defence and national security strategies, and the UAE’s 10 Principles for the Next 50 Years, all of which support the outcomes of this course," said Staff Brig Gen Saeed Salmeen Al Alawi, commandant of the military college.

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 On sale: now

The biog Name: Marie Byrne Nationality: Irish Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption Book: Seagull by Jonathan Livingston Life lesson: A person is not old until regret takes the place of their dreams

The Afghan connection The influx of talented young Afghan players to UAE cricket could have a big impact on the fortunes of both countries. Here are three Emirates-based players to watch out for.



Hassan Khan Eisakhil

Mohammed Nabi is still proving his worth at the top level but there is another reason he is raging against the idea of retirement. If the allrounder hangs on a little bit longer, he might be able to play in the same team as his son, Hassan Khan. The family live in Ajman and train in Sharjah.



Masood Gurbaz

The opening batter, who trains at Sharjah Cricket Academy, is another player who is a part of a famous family. His brother, Rahmanullah, was an IPL winner with Kolkata Knight Riders, and opens the batting with distinction for Afghanistan.



Omid Rahman

The fast bowler became a pioneer earlier this year when he became the first Afghan to represent the UAE. He showed great promise in doing so, too, playing a key role in the senior team’s qualification for the Asia Cup in Muscat recently.



Dengue fever symptoms High fever

Intense pain behind your eyes

Severe headache

Muscle and joint pains

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen glands

Rash If symptoms occur, they usually last for two-seven days

The Roundup : No Way Out Director: Lee Sang-yong

Stars: Don Lee, Lee Jun-hyuk, Munetaka Aoki

Rating: 3/5



