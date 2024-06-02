My Dubai Rent: Media relations executive finds bachelor haven for Dh28,000

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like
For 25-year-old Yasser Abdal-Rahman from Jordan, his cosy studio apartment in Dubai's Production City offers ultimate convenience for a single man focusing on his career.
He rents the furnished 19th-floor apartment in Lakeside Tower, Production City, including a small kitchen and bathroom, for Dh28,000 ($7,620) annually.
Tell us about your home
It's a bachelor’s haven, with many restaurants, shopping malls, supermarkets, pharmacies and barber shops nearby.
I really appreciate its location and it's spacious enough for my needs but the king-size bed does take up a lot of room.
I’m currently considering buying a smaller bed for better utilisation of the area.
Where did you live before?
I came on a visit to explore the emirate in September 2022 but was lucky enough to secure a job and returned as a resident in October the same year.
Before securing my own place, I stayed at my brother's apartment in Al Jaddaf area and spent a few days at a friend's place in Jumeirah.
Why did you choose Production City?
I chose Production City for its proximity to my workplace in Media City, with a maximum 30-minute drive.
I was really looking for a place with a location that would help me avoid the heavy traffic I experienced during my stay at my brother's place. It often took me nearly an hour to reach work.
I appreciate the convenience of having all the necessary services within reach, making Production City an ideal location for a bachelor.
There is a public bus station literally steps away from my building and the area provides easy access to the Metro if needed.
My building also offers recreational facilities, including a gym, tennis court and swimming pool.
How have you made the apartment your home?
I have personalised it with paintings gifted by my friends.
I have also turned the place into a semi-smart unit by using smart lights and connecting my devices to my Amazon Alexa.
This combination of sentimental and modern touches has made the apartment feel like home.
I enjoy the apartment's cosiness and convenience but constantly rearrange the furniture to keep the space fresh and functional.
Is there a sense of community?
I value the respect for privacy and the politeness of the residents here.
The area is quiet, with no disturbances or loud noises, which I finds very comforting.
Do you plan to stay in the property?
I do not plan to stay in the studio apartment for long.
Although I like it, I feel I require more space for when my friends visit to play on PlayStation.
Do you think it offers value for money?
I believe my apartment is excellent value for my money.
It saves me time with its location and provides a cosy living environment in a comfortable neighbourhood.
Are there any downsides?
One of the downsides is the limited number of lifts in the building.
We have three lifts to accommodate a large number of tenants and, when one is out of service, it's a hassle.
I once waited nearly 30 minutes for the lift.
But overall, I am satisfied with where I chose to live and enjoy the benefits of the area.