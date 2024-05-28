President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in South Korea on state visit

President Sheikh Mohamed has arrived in South Korea for a two-day state visit.

The presidential flight was escorted by military aircraft as it entered Korean airspace on Tuesday morning.

“Today, I arrived in Seoul, where I will join President Yoon Suk Yeol in discussing ways to advance the Special Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Republic of Korea,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“Through economic partnership and close people-to-people ties, our nations are determined to achieve further progress that benefits all.”

Trade deals, advanced technology and security are expected to top the agenda as Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to Korea will be followed by a state visit to China on Thursday.

“I think the primary purpose of Sheikh Mohamed's visit to South Korea and China is to enhance its access to their advanced technologies,” Shigeto Kondo, a senior researcher at the Jime Centre in Japan's Institute of Energy Economics, told The National.

“Various industries are developing in these two East Asian countries, including energy-related ones, and I believe he is seeking technology transfers to his country.”

In January last year, the South Korean President was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi as he embarked on a four-day visit to the Emirates.

He was accompanied by first lady Kim Keon-hee, and together they attended an official reception ceremony at Qasr Al Watan.

Discussions during his trip centred on nuclear energy, climate change, health, the space sector, smart agriculture and culture.