UAE schools win global awards for initiatives to train teens in mental health first aid

Schools across the UAE have been lauded for their efforts to care for their pupils' mental health.

Education institutes in Dubai and Sharjah have received international awards and acclaim for their efforts.

Dubai's Gems FirstPoint School – The Villa received the School Mental Health Award from the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools, part of Leeds Beckett University in the UK.

The silver standard certification was awarded to the school for initiatives including setting up a peer-to-peer mental health programme for pupils.

The school has also established an integrated wellbeing curriculum, happiness trees and mindfulness spaces.

“This accreditation level recognises not only the excellent wellbeing provision in the school but also the additional outreach work the school has engaged in to positively impact the local and wider education sector, sharing expertise and promoting meaningful action around wellbeing, helping to signpost support networks, reduce stigma and prioritise a positive psychology approach,” said Matthew Barrett, head of primary at the school.

He said year 12 and 13 pupils, who trained in mental health first aid, served as “wellbeing warriors”.

“These pupils visit tutor groups in the secondary school every morning, providing peer support and checking in with fellow pupils,” he said.

“This programme not only empowers pupils to take an active role in their own wellbeing but also cultivates a culture of care throughout the school.”

The school organised an event called FPS Fest in which pupils in years five and six took charge of organising and leading school-wide activities focused on wellbeing such as yoga and fitness sessions.

Pupils in early years are also trained to become “empathy detectives”, and encouraged to identify and acknowledge peers who demonstrate kindness and empathy.

School trains 75 pupils in mental health first aid

The UAE's private schools are working hard to teach pupils the importance of wellbeing.

Gems Wesgreen International School – Sharjah won the prestigious TES Student Mental Health Initiative of the Year award for its efforts in promoting the wellbeing of pupils.

The school, which runs the Teen Mental Health First Aid programme, equips pupils with the training to identify peers who may be experiencing difficulties, as well as the skills to act as informal first responders by recognising signs of mental distress and intervening.

The school has trained 75 pupils since 2021 as mental health first aiders.

The initiative encourages pupils to speak out, promotes constructive intervention and does away with negative stereotypes related to mental health.

Roxanne Wolmarans, head of student support and inclusion at the school, said the programme came about after staff noticed a decline in pupils' mental health, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We had pupils come to us and they said we needed to do something more on a pupil-level, because we did have our counsellors, but we were still not reaching all of our pupils,” Ms Womarans said.

The school worked with The Lighthouse Arabia, a mental health clinic in Dubai, to train the mental health first aiders.

“The goal of the programme is to empower pupils to be able to work with their peers if they see that their peers are struggling with their mental health, and also to give them skills for themselves,” she said.

“The programme is also about creating awareness to reduce stigma.

“We do have a big push for mental health and psychological wellbeing within our school for our parents, pupils and our staff. This year, for example, we've run workshops on psychological wellbeing.”

The school also has a wellbeing curriculum in place and an anti-bullying committee which works in tandem with the mental health first aiders.

Gauri Chibber, a 19-year-old Indian pupil, said the mental health first aiders programme was important as it forged bonds between pupils.

She said cyberbullying and academic stress affected pupils, and the first aiders help guide their peers if they feel pressured.

Mark Leppard, headmaster at British School Al Khubairat, which was another UAE institute to receive accolades for its work on pupils' mental health.

“The programme helps us realise how there is so much stigma there is around mental health,” she said.

“There's academic pressure to get into a university or to get the best grades, that's very common.

“During the training, we were taught how to tackle situations if we believe a pupil is struggling. However, we are not supposed to diagnose anybody.

“What we were taught was to be empathetic towards them in such a way that they don't feel intimidated. We could guide them to the wellbeing leaders such as our counsellor.”

Gold standards for UAE schools

In 2021, The British School Al Khubairat was awarded the Gold Standard Mental Health Award from the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for its mental health and wellbeing provision.

The school’s wellbeing team has a comprehensive strategy featuring creative initiatives incorporated into daily primary and secondary school life.

“These include a counselling service, a range of preventative measures and activities, a wellbeing group for staff, and holistic wellbeing education for pupils, staff and parents, to develop their wellbeing practice at home,” said head teacher Mark Leppard.

Read More Abu Dhabi's British School Al Khubairat named best in UAE

In 2022, Aspen Heights British School in Abu Dhabi was awarded the School Mental Health Award from the Carnegie Centre for its efforts to support pupils' mental health during the pandemic.

The school established its own animal kingdom on site as well as a wellbeing hub for pupils. The school adopted two hens, three tortoises, four kittens, 10 giant snails, a hamster and two fish tanks for pupils to engage with.

Inside Out Day at British School Al Khubairat Abu Dhabi – in pictures