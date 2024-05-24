President Sheikh Mohamed pays tribute after death of Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili

President Sheikh Mohamed has expressed his condolences following the death of prominent Emirati Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili.

Mr Al Khaili was a military escort to UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and rose to the rank of lieutenant general during a distinguished career.

Sheikh Mohamed paid tribute to Mr Al Khaili in a post on X on Thursday evening.

"My sincere condolences to the family of Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili, who worked closely with the late Sheikh Zayed and dedicated his life in service to the UAE and its people," Sheikh Mohamed wrote.

"We pray that God grants him eternal rest and blesses us with patience and comfort."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, paid homage to a man who he said spent "45 years serving his country, its leaders, and its fellow citizens" in a message on X.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, hailed "one of the loyal sons of the nation" on social media.

Mr Al Khaili was one of the first recipients in the Abu Dhabi Awards in 2005, which honours the significant contributions of citizens and residents alike to the nation.

He had a street named after him in Al Ain in honour of his accomplishments.

Funeral prayers for Mr Al Khaili, whose age was not disclosed, took place on Thursday in Al Ain, Wam reported.

He was escorted to his final resting place by dignitaries including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed.