President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with president-elect of Indonesia

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday met with Prabowo Subianto, the president-elect of Indonesia and current Minister of Defence.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Mr Prabowo on his recent victory in the Indonesian presidential elections, state news agency Wam reports.

They discussed bilateral relations, particularly in defence and military affairs, and ways to enhance them for the benefit of both nations. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed awarded Mr Prabowo with the Order of Zayed. In response, Mr Prabowo expressed his hope for continued development and growth between the two nations.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Mr Prabowo is due to take office in October.