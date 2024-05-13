Apply for The National's graduate training programme for aspiring journalists

The National has begun recruiting for the second edition of our graduate training programme, which identifies and develops the UAE's most promising young journalists.

We are looking for three talented young people to join our global news operation for six months.

These are paid positions for full-time work based in our Abu Dhabi newsroom.

Those selected will train in all aspects of the profession.

There has never been a greater need for journalists who know this region to tell the story of the Middle East Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief, The National

Graduate trainees will join at a time when the Middle East is the story on the global news agenda.

"There has never been a greater need for journalists who know this region to tell the story of the Middle East," said Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of The National.

"We're looking for talented young people brimming with ideas and bursting with energy to fulfil this."

From the conflict in Gaza and the crisis in the Red Sea to the rise of AI and fast-growing start-ups, candidates can expect to be trained in all aspects of newsgathering, reporting and rolling news coverage.

The best trainees will be able to seek out respected voices on foreign affairs, diplomacy and geopolitics. And they will get out into the local community and meet some of the people who make the UAE the great nation it is.

Placed on our News and Foreign desks, graduates will be taught the fundamentals of newsgathering, reporting, headline writing, digital production and publishing.

In Multimedia, they will be trained to have the confidence to speak on camera - and given an insight into the behind-the-scenes production work.

And on Features, they'll learn how to bring the best out of interviewees and chart the changes in our cultural world.

Last year's graduates began as newcomers to the profession. By the end of their training, they excelled.

Together, they produced work the likes of which would make any journalist proud. You can read about their experiences here.

What we are searching for

Nilanjana Gupta and Sarah Forster on our weekly current affairs programme, A Closer Look. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

To be eligible, you must have graduated from a university or postsecondary institution in the UAE in the past two years.

You must be fluent in English and be able to demonstrate strong writing skills when tested.

The best graduates will be able to generate ideas that matter to millions of readers and viewers. And you must see assignments through from start to finish.

There is a need to work flexible hours and shifts from our Abu Dhabi newsroom, including evenings and weekends, at times.

We're particularly keen to hear from Emiratis who want to tell the story of this fast-changing nation. An ideal candidate must be able to turn their hand to topics and subjects they may not be familiar with.

The ability to go out and speak to people you don't know is essential. And you must be willing to take on assignments outside of your comfort zone.

How to apply

To apply you will need an up-to-date CV, a cover letter on why you should make the cut and a copy of your passport.

We require three samples of written work - these can be published work, school assignments, or a personal project you have taken on.

And - crucially - you will send three story ideas or project pitches that you could bring to fruition.

These will include outlines of the angle, interviewee suggestions and a news hook - why are we telling this story now?

Please be sure to include all of the above, as only complete applications will be reviewed.

The deadline for applications is June 6. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel of editors on June 10-26 and complete a test assignment.

Successful candidates will be notified by July 1. And the chosen three will start work on August 5.

Applications can be sent to graduateprogramme@thenationalnews.com