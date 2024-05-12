Sheikh Hamdan announces next phase of project to maintain Dubai's heritage

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced the next phase of a project to maintain the city's heritage.

The second phase of the scheme will focus on the preservation of 35 areas, sites and buildings dating from the 1960s to the 1990s.

These include Jumeirah Zoo, Clock Tower, Rashid Tower, the Dubai Petroleum building, Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport, Dubai Municipality's main building, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Palace - Za'abeel, the Dubai Land Department building and the Dubai Courts building.

"We have a responsibility to celebrate our history and protect our architectural treasures for future generations," said Sheikh Hamdan, in a statement released by the Dubai Government Media Office.

"The heritage areas covered by the project hold the memory of decades of progress and symbolise the dawn of Dubai's renaissance.

"Located in the heart of modern Dubai, these sites bridge the past with the city's future aspirations."

Sheikh Hamdan said the project aims to foster cultural continuity, "highlighting the enduring relationship between the people and their environment".

It also showcases Dubai's historical interactions with the rest of the world as well as the influences that have shaped the emirate and the impact it has exerted globally.

The first phase of the project covered 17 archaeological sites, 14 historical areas and 741 buildings.

The second phase aims to restore an additional 35 heritage sites and buildings, bringing the total number of sites covered to 807.

"The sites and buildings included in the second phase of the project represent a significant era in Dubai's history," said Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality.

"The preservation efforts not only honour the historical significance of these sites but also aim to share this rich heritage with future generations."

The latest projects earmarked reflect Dubai's more recent architectural history and tell the story of the historical, cultural, social and economic transformation that Dubai has experienced, Mr Al Hajri added.

In the first phase, Dubai Municipality focused on preserving buildings from Dubai’s earlier historical periods, the Media Office stated.

This phase was launched with an aim to "document and protect" these structures, ensuring their preservation for future generations.

Buildings, sites and areas covered by the initial phase included Al Shindagha Heritage District, the Naif area and Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood.