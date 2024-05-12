Mourners pay tribute to Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan

UAE ruling families and high-ranking government ministers were among those who paid tribute to the late Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed on Saturday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, were among those who attended condolences at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hazza died on Thursday.

The Presidential Court offered its condolences in a message carried by state news agency Wam.

“The Presidential Court extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to shower the deceased with His vast mercy, grant him eternal paradise and provide his family and relatives with patience and solace,” it said.