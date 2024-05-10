President Sheikh Mohamed receives condolences over Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan’s death

President Sheikh Mohamed accepted condolences over the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were among the mourners.

Accepting the condolences alongside Sheikh Mohamed was Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed died on Thursday.

The Presidential Court offered its condolences in a message carried by state news agency Wam.

“The Presidential Court extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to shower the deceased with His vast mercy, grant him eternal paradise and provide his family and relatives with patience and solace,” it said.

Sheikh Hazza was an accomplished horse rider, who was well known in equestrian circles.

He was the son of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died in 2019.

Sheikh Sultan, a son of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, served as the President's Representative to the late President Sheikh Khalifa. He was also a brother of President Sheikh Mohamed.