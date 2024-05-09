UAE weather: Temperatures to rise above 40°C this weekend

The UAE is braced for warm weather this weekend, with temperatures expected to exceed 40°C.

Sunday is set to be hot, with 41°C forecast in Dubai and 42°C in Abu Dhabi, while the capital could see highs of 44°C on Monday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

It comes after some areas reported sandstorms and winds of 40kph amid days of colder weather, with lows of 34°C.

The weather appears to be more settled after an unsettled month in April which saw the worst storm in the country’s recorded history. The Windy weather app forecasts consistently warm and calm conditions over the next week as does the long-term NCM forecast.

For a full breakdown of the NCM forecast, see below:

Friday

Conditions are expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a decrease in temperatures. Dubai will record highs of 36°C, while temperatures in Abu Dhabi are expected to peak at 37°C.

Humidity is set to be high in the evening, going into the early hours of Saturday morning, with a chance of fog and mist.

The Arabian Gulf could be rough, becoming moderate by Saturday while the Oman Sea is set to be moderate to slight.

Saturday

Temperatures are expected to increase slightly, with highs of 37°C in Dubai and 38°C in Abu Dhabi, in what will otherwise be fair to partly cloudy conditions.

Forecasts warn of humidity overnight, with light winds of 10-20kph. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be slight.

Sunday

Hotter conditions are predicted, with highs of 41°C in Dubai and 42°C in Abu Dhabi. Dust is expected in the east and north of the country.

Light winds of 10-20kph are forecast, and the sea is set to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Monday

The hot weather should continue, with highs of 38°C in Dubai and 44°C in Abu Dhabi, alongside fair to partly cloudy skies.

Wind speeds will again be light, reaching 10-20kph, while the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

