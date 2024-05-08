Four Dubai Metro stations to remain out of service until May 28

Four Dubai Metro stations will remain out of service for another three weeks, the Roads and Transport Authority announced.

Trains are not stopping at Onpassive, Equiti, Mashreq and Energy stations on the Red Line.

When work is completed, the stations will have been out of operation for six weeks. All four stations will resume normal operations by Tuesday, May 28.

On Saturday, the authority said shuttle buses are being provided for commuters to reach areas served by the affected stations.

“RTA is keen to swiftly restore Dubai Metro services at the affected stations to their normal state, ensure the safety and security of passengers and assets, and deliver seamless transport services in line with the top international practices,” the authority posted on X.

“These efforts are co-ordinated with Keolis and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the companies in charge of the operation and maintenance of Dubai Metro.”

It comes after crowd management procedures were introduced during peak hours, from 7am until 9.30am and 5pm to 8.30pm, to help ensure the safe running of the reduced schedule.

Several stations on the Green and Red lines were closed after the UAE experienced its largest day of rainfall in 75 years last month.

It caused widespread flooding, travel disruption and damage.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the volume of rain was the highest since official records began in 1949.

NCM data recorded 254mm of rain in one area of Al Ain on April 16 – the equivalent of about two years’ worth of average rainfall in the UAE in 24 hours.

The NCM said the persistent downpours were an “exceptional event in the UAE's climate history since the start of recording climate data”.