Dubai taxi fares increase after fuel price rises

Taxi fares in Dubai have gone up, an update from the Dubai Taxi Company has revealed.

According to the company’s official website, the charge is now Dh2.09 a kilometre – up 12 fils from the previous Dh1.97 a kilometre.

The new rate reflects fuel usage only, as the base rate of Dh12 remains unchanged.

It comes in line with the Roads and Transport Authority’s policy on “dynamic” prices.

“Any change in taxi fares is a dynamic change based on the fluctuating fuel prices in the local market and is calculated based on fuel usage per kilometre,” the authority said.

The price change follows consecutive months of petrol price rises, with Super 98 costing Dh2.82 a litre in January and rising to Dh3.34 a litre in May.

The Dubai Taxi Company itself reported an increase in revenue and profits in the first quarter this year.

Profit after tax came in at Dh108 million, up from Dh94 million in 2023, as its taxis and limousines completed 12 million trips.

“We maintained strong momentum into the first quarter of 2024, delivering revenue growth of 15 per cent year on year, which drove a 40 per cent increase in ebitda [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and armotisation],” said chief executive Mansoor Alfalasi.

“During the quarter, we announced the doubling of our fleet of airport taxis and acquired 94 new taxi licences at the latest RTA auction, further cementing our position as the largest taxi operator in Dubai.

“We are committed to supporting Dubai’s mobility landscape as the emirate’s urban areas continue to expand, by offering solutions that meet the diverse needs of Dubai’s residents and through adopting technologies that enable efficient operations and enhance utilisation.”