UAE weather: Temperatures to drop this week as sandstorms approach

The UAE is braced for sandstorms and a drop in temperatures this week, as the unsettled weather persists.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts wind speeds of up to 40kph on Wednesday and Thursday, rising to 45kph on Friday.

The powerful gusts could cause dust and sandstorms over parts of the Emirates.

The weather centre's online map predicts temperatures will drop significantly in Abu Dhabi, from a high of 41°C on Wednesday to 34°C on Friday.

The mercury is also due to drop in Dubai, from a daytime peak of 40°C on Wednesday to 35°C by Friday.

The weather centre said there could be more rain on Wednesday in western, southern and eastern parts of the country as well as island areas of Abu Dhabi.

The rain is expected to be light, and will not approach the severe storms of April 16 and last Thursday.

For a full breakdown of the latest weekly forecast, see below:

Wednesday

Cloudy weather is forecast, with a chance of rain over island areas and some western, southern and eastern parts of the country.

Light to moderate wind could reach 40kph, causing duststorms.

Temperatures will peak at 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai.

Thursday

A cloudy and dusty day is in store, with winds to hit 40kph, contributing to dust and sandstorms.

Lower temperatures are expected, particularly in western areas. The mercury will drop to 38°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai during the day.

Friday

More cloudy skies are forecast, along with another temperature drop. Daytime temperatures will peak at 35°C in Dubai and 34°C in Abu Dhabi.

Dust and sandstorms could hamper visibility as winds speeds increase to 45kph.

Saturday

A fair to partly cloudy day is predicted, but wind speeds will drop slightly to 35kph and temperatures will increase to 36°C in Dubai and 35°C in Abu Dhabi.