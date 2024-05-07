President receives condolences from Saudi Crown Prince over Sheikh Tahnoon's death

President Sheikh Mohamed received a telephone call from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday.

Prince Mohammed offered his condolences and sympathy over the death of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Ruler’s Representative of Al Ain Region, state news agency Wam reports.

He also passed on his best wishes to the family of Sheikh Tahnoon, who died last week at the age of 82.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude for the sentiments and also offered his condolences over the death of renowned Saudi poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen, who died on Saturday.

Sheikh Tahnoon was a close adviser to the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and was an uncle of the head of state.

He was previously deputy chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and deputy chairman of the Supreme Petroleum Council.

The road from Al Ain to Dubai was named in his honour in November 2018, after major renovation work improved the city's connection to Dubai and Sharjah.

In tribute last week, Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X: “May God grant eternal rest to my uncle, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, who was a close companion of the late Sheikh Zayed and dedicated his life in loyal service to our nation and its people, continuing the vision of our Founding Father.

“We pray that God bestows His mercy on Sheikh Tahnoon and blesses us with patience and solace at this time.”