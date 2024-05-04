Four Dubai Metro stations remain out of service after severe storms

Four Dubai Metro stations remain out of service nearly three weeks after unprecedented storms disrupted the public transport network.

Trains are still not stopping at Onpassive, Equiti, Mashreq and Energy stations, which are all on the Red Line.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said on Saturday that shuttle buses are being provided for commuters to reach areas served by the closed stations.

Earlier this week, the authority said crowd management procedures were in place at Metro stations during peak hours – from 7am until 9.30am and 5pm to 8.30pm – to help ensure the safe running of the reduced schedule.

Check the current route of the #DubaiMetro Red Line. Please note that shuttle buses are available to ensure access to the affected stations. Kindly cooperate with station staff and adhere to guidance signs for your convenience. Thank you for your understanding.… pic.twitter.com/5X6tuswtDH — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 4, 2024

A number of stations on the Green and Red lines were closed due to heavy flooding following a day of record rainfall on April 16.

On Thursday Dubai was lashed by further heavy rain, although not as severely.

The RTA advised travellers to check the latest timetable for the Dubai Metro Red Line before setting off.

“Please note that shuttle buses are available to ensure access to the affected stations,” the authority said on X.

Read More Public urged to avoid Dubai Metro during rush hour as flood clean-up continues

“Kindly co-operate with station staff and adhere to guidance signs for your convenience. Thank you for your understanding.”

Following April's torrential rain, the transport authority had urged the public to temporarily limit use of the Dubai Metro during peak hours.