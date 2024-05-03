UAE President accepts condolences from world leaders over death of Sheikh Tahnoon

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday received condolences over the death of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who died on Wednesday.

King Hamad of Bahrain visited Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi alongside Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, representative of Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, as they both paid their respects.

Jassim Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC also attended, as well as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Luigi Di Maio, the EU’s special representative for the Gulf region, and Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Sheikh Tahnoon’s brothers were alongside Sheikh Mohamed, accepting condolences, as was Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Sheikh Mohamed also received telephone calls on Friday from King Abdullah II of Jordan, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, all expressing their condolences on the passing of Sheikh Tahnoon.

Sheikh Tahnoon was a close adviser to UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and was an uncle of Sheikh Mohamed.

In tribute, Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X earlier this week: “May God grant eternal rest to my uncle, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, who was a close companion of the late Sheikh Zayed and dedicated his life in loyal service to our nation and its people, continuing the vision of our Founding Father.

“We pray that God bestows His mercy on Sheikh Tahnoon and blesses us with patience and solace at this time.”

