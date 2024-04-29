Perrier water on sale in Abu Dhabi declared safe after French health scare

Authorities in Abu Dhabi say Perrier water products on shelves are safe after Nestlé had to destroy two million bottles in France over the possible presence of fecal bacteria.

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said it had carried out testing to ensure the safety of the popular water on shelves.

"ADAFSA has confirmed the safety of Perrier water products in Abu Dhabi emirate markets," read the statement on X.

"ADAFSA reassures consumers in the emirate that it is taking all necessary measures and procedures to prevent any unsafe and unhealthy products from reaching the emirate's markets."

On Wednesday, Nestlé told the Franceinfo radio station and the news outlet Le Monde that it had destroyed stocks "as a precautionary measure".

This came after the possible presence of fecal bacteria was detected in a well operated by the Swiss firm in the town of Vergèze, southern France, which was recently flooded.