UAE to waive traffic fines for Omani citizens dating back to 2018

All traffic fines incurred by Omanis in the UAE between 2018 and 2023 are to be waived by the government, state news agency Wam has reported.

The move comes after Sultan Haitham of Oman paid a state visit to the country, during which he held high-level talks in Abu Dhabi with President Sheikh Mohamed.

The two leaders struck deals to bolster ties in key sectors such as renewable energy, technology and rail infrastructure while establishing investment partnerships worth $35 billion.

Oman is fast becoming a key partner for the UAE, with a $3 billion project to build a railway link between the two nations announced last year.

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, a venture between Oman Rail and Etihad Rail, is overseeing the large-scale transport programme.

Trains that can reach speeds of 200 kph will connect Abu Dhabi with Sohar to the north of Muscat.

The waiving of traffic offences is not unheard of, either.

Dubai Police on Wednesday announced they would waive all traffic fines incurred during the UAE's severe storms last week.

READ MORE President Sheikh Mohamed hails growing UAE-Oman ties on Sultan Haitham visit

Gen Abdullah Al Marri, commander-in-chief of the force, said no penalties would be imposed for offences committed on Tuesday, April 16, when the emirate was lashed by intense rainfall.

Dubai Police said the decision reflected its “commitment to the community” during “exceptional circumstances”.

The directive came after Sharjah Police declared a similar amnesty owing to the adverse weather.

On Sunday, Sharjah Police said certificates of disposal for cars destroyed in the heavy rain and floods would be issued free of charge in the emirate.

Sultan Haitham of Oman visits the UAE - in pictures