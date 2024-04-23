UAE and Egypt deliver more Gaza aid under airdrop campaign

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UAE and Egypt have delivered a further 82 tonnes of vital relief aid to the northern Gaza Strip under a joint airdrop operation.

The additional supplies – including food – were sent by parachute into remote areas of the war-hit enclave on four planes belonging to the air forces of the friendly nations, the Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday.

It was the 35th aid mission conducted under the airdrop initiative, which was launched at the end of February to support civilians affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

أعلنت قيادة العمليات المشتركة في وزارة الدفاع، تنفيذ عملية "طيور الخير" الإسقاط الجوي الـ 35 للمساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية على شمال قطاع غزة.



وشملت عملية الإسقاط مشاركة طائرتي "C17" تابعتين للقوات الجوية لدولة الامارات العربية المتحدة، وطائرتي "C295" تتبعان للقوات الجوية… pic.twitter.com/nbg2d7yotc — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) April 23, 2024

The ministry said 2,271 tonnes of essentials have been dropped into the Gaza Strip to date.

The campaign is part of the Gallant Knight 3 operation, which was launched in November by President Sheikh Mohamed to support the Palestinian people.

The UAE has offered critical financial and humanitarian assistance since the war broke out on October 7.

More than 1,200 Palestinians are being housed at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, many of whom are receiving vital medical care, under the UAE's continuing humanitarian drive.

The death toll in Gaza has reached 34,183, with 77,143 wounded, according to latest figures issued by the enclave's Health Ministry.