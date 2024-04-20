Rain clean-up continues as Dubai Airport passengers urged not to arrive too early

Authorities, communities and residents across the UAE on Saturday were working hard on the clean-up after Tuesday’s storm.

Municipality workers were working around the clock to drain flooded streets, while residents were trying to remove the scores of abandoned cars left on the roads in the wake of the deluge.

Hundreds of water tankers and pumps were out in Dubai to try to clear water from major roads such as E11 (Sheikh Zayed Road) and the 311 (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road).

Dubai Metro’s Green Line was fully back up and running, the Roads and Transport Authority said on Friday, and efforts were made to restore all services to the Red Line, but disruptions were still being reported across the country despite the rain having largely subsided on Tuesday night.

⚠️IMPORTANT ALERT: For guests departing from @DXB, we advise you to get to your terminal 3 hours before your departure time. Please do NOT arrive too early as this leads to further overcrowding at the airport. — DXB (@DXB) April 20, 2024

Dubai Airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic, on Saturday morning urged departing passengers to not come too early for their flights.

“We advise you to get to your terminal three hours before your departure time,” it posted on social media.

“Please do not arrive too early as this leads to further overcrowding at the airport.”

Paul Griffiths, Dubai Airport chief executive, on Friday said it was facing very challenging times.

“We've still got many thousands of people in [Dubai International Airport] desperate to reach their destination,” he told CNBC on Friday.

“These are very challenging times indeed. Our focus is on getting people away.”

Emirates Airline on Friday said it had suspended check-in for all customers in its network with onward connections through Dubai until just before 4am on Saturday.

Customers with connections in Dubai were to be accepted at their point of origin if their flight departed after 23.59hrs GMT on April 19, Emirates said.

“This is to support operations recovery from the recent bad weather at our Dubai hub,” it said.

Passengers already in Dubai and in transit were accepted on their flights, while customers whose journeys were affected were advised to contact their booking agent or Emirates office for rebooking options.

“Emirates extends our sincerest apologies to impacted customers who have experienced delays and disruption to their travel plans,” the airline said.

“Our teams are working hard to restore our scheduled operations as soon as possible.”