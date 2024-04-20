President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Sudan aid with France’s Macron

President Sheikh Mohamed spoke on the phone with France's President Emmanuel Macron on Friday evening.

They discussed developments in the Middle East, stressing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in overcoming crises that threaten global peace and stability, state news agency Wam reported.

The leaders also reviewed the outcomes of the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan, which was hosted in Paris this week, with the aim of intensifying efforts to achieve a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Macron also discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance co-operation between the two countries.

The UAE pledged to provide $100 million in aid to Sudan at the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan, taking the total provided to $150 million.

The Emirates has also established a field hospital in Abeche, Chad, at a cost of $20 million, the second hospital opened by the country to support Sudanese refugees.

The Sudanese civil war has led to the largest displacement crisis in the world, with more than nine million people forced to flee.

About 18 million people are said to be at risk of starvation.