President Sheikh Mohamed and Bill Gates discuss ways to eradicate disease

President Sheikh Mohamed had a telephone call with Bill Gates on Thursday, in which they explored ways to combat and ultimately eradicate infectious diseases.

Microsoft co-founder Mr Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, extended his best wishes for Eid Al Fitr, as the two discussed how to combat polio in particular, reported state news agency Wam.

The call also noted the historic outcomes of the Cop28 climate conference, held in Dubai at the end of last year, which resulted in the UAE Consensus.

Countries agreed to begin “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner … so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science”.

The Israel-Gaza war was also discussed, with the UAE having sent almost $50 million worth of humanitarian relief and medical aid to Gaza since the conflict began last October.

Mr Gates has invested considerable time and money towards philanthropic work in recent years.

Speaking to The National at Cop28 in December, he said: “Part of the reason we want to avoid extreme climate change is because it ruins people's health … even more important is the fact that the poorest in the world, who are farmers, barely growing enough food every year, they're going to have their crops fail, and so their kids will be malnourished.”

