President Sheikh Mohamed delivers Eid congratulations

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday sent messages of congratulations to kings, emirs and presidents throughout the Arab world on the eve of Eid Al Fitr.

He wished the leaders and their people "continued progress, prosperity and stability", state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, delivered similar messages in celebration of the religious festival.

Sheikh Mohammed also shared his best wishes for all observing the Eid Al Fitr holiday in the Emirates and across the region on social media.

"We congratulate the people of the Emirates and all Arab and Islamic peoples on Eid Al Fitr," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Eid Al Fitr will begin in the UAE on Wednesday.

Read More Seven Eid Al Fitr cannons set up to mark end of Ramadan in Dubai

The start date was confirmed on Monday evening by the UAE's Moon-sighting committee, comprising astronomers, court officials and advisers from the Emirates' Islamic authority.

They were unable to see the new crescent Moon, making Tuesday, April 30 and final day of Ramadan this year.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr signifies the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the month of Shawwal.

It is a celebratory occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers and the giving of gifts, as well as charitable donations.

A public holiday accompanies Eid Al Fitr, with many people taking time off work to travel abroad or take short trips in the region.

Both the public and private sector are enjoying a week-long break to mark the occasion.

Work will resume on Monday, April 15.

Eid 2023 celebrations in UAE - in pictures