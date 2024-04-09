Dubai Police arrest 494 for phone banking fraud

Dubai Police has arrested 494 people involved in 406 phone fraud cases over the past year, the force has said.

Phone calls, emails, SMS and social media links were used by fraudsters to gain access to the savings and bank accounts of members of the public.

Significant amounts of money, mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards were seized by Dubai Police, who said the scams were orchestrated by criminals urging citizens they needed to “update their banking information”.

Dubai Police reaffirmed that fraud is punishable by strict penalties.

Brig Harib Al Shamsi, acting director of the General Department for Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, urged citizens to guard against revealing banking details or credit card information to anyone purporting to be from a financial institution.

Banks never solicit banking information updates via telephone, he added.

"Customers are advised to update their details directly through the banks' branches, official customer service representatives, or authenticated banking applications,” Brig Al Shamsi said.

Citizens were also urged to report scams through Dubai Police's various platforms, including the Police Eye feature on the Dubai Police App, the eCrime platform, the Smart Police Station (SPS), or by calling the 901 contact centre.