UAE and Egypt send Eid clothing to Gazans under airdrop campaign

The UAE and Egypt have delivered Eid clothing to embattled families in Gaza preparing to observe the religious festival amid the war with Israel.

The Ministry of Defence on Monday said the additional supplies were airdropped into the northern Gaza Strip by four planes also carrying crucial food and relief aid.

It was the 28th airdrop conducted under a joint operation between Emirati and Egyptian forces.

A total of 1,647 tonnes of critical aid has now been delivered under the campaign.

The Eid packages, which included shoes, toys and sweets, were distributed with the aim of "alleviating the suffering" of the Palestinian people, the ministry said on social media.

Eid Al Fitr will begin in the Middle East this week.

The holiday marks the end of Ramadan and is typically a joyous occasion in which friends and families come together.

This year, however, Eid will be marred by conflict and the threat of famine for the Palestinian people.

The operation is part of Gallant Knight 3, which was launched in November 2023 by President Sheikh Mohamed to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The UAE has offered essential financial and humanitarian assistance since the war broke out on October 7.

More than 1,200 Palestinians are being housed at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, many of whom are receiving vital medical care, under the UAE's continuing humanitarian drive.

The death toll in Gaza has reached more than 33,200, with 75,933 injured, according to latest figures issued by the enclave's Health Ministry.

More than 1.9 million people – 90 per cent of Gaza's population – have been displaced since Israel launched its offensive six months ago.