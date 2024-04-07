Seven Eid Al Fitr cannons set up to mark end of Ramadan in Dubai

Dubai Police have announced seven locations around the emirate where Eid Al Fitr cannons will be fired.

The firing of the cannons will mark the end of the holy month and signify that Muslims may stop obligatory fasting until next Ramadan.

It will also mark the sighting of the new crescent moon of the month of Shawwal, which will usher in Eid Al Fitr.

The Eid cannons are at several locations across Dubai – Zabeel Grand Mosque, and at prayer sites in Al Barsha, Nad Al Sheba, Nad Al Hamar, Al Baraha, Umm Suqeim and Hatta, Dubai Media Office reported on Sunday.

The cannons, which can be heard up to a distance of 10km, have been a tradition in the UAE since the 1960s.

They are a reminder of the importance of community and how traditions can still exist in the modern world.

In Dubai, the Eid cannons are managed by the police.

According to protocol, four officers from Dubai Police must be present at each firing. Two officers man the cannon, one passes the blank cartridge and the other loads it.

Two officers at the back are guardians of the cannon and give orders. When it is time for iftar, an officer gives the order for the cannon to be fired.

On the last day of Ramadan, the cannon is fired twice to mark the end of fasting and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr. The cannon will also be fired twice again on Eid morning.

Muslims will pray at mosques across the emirate and special prayers will be held to mark the start of Eid.

Private and government workers will begin their Eid break on Monday, April 8, which will continue until Friday, April 12, if Ramadan lasts 29 days, or Monday, April 15, if it lasts 30 days as predicted.

Eid's starting date and the end of Ramadan will be confirmed by the UAE's moon-sighting committee.

On Saturday, the committee urged Muslims to try and sight the Moon on the evening of Monday, the 29th day of Ramadan.

