Record 70,000 people pray at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on night of 27th day of Ramadan

A record 70,680 Muslims gathered at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on the night of the 27th day of Ramadan to observe Laylat Al Qadr, a significant night in the Islamic faith.

This is the largest number of worshippers hosted by the mosque since its opening, said state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain received a total of 28,850 worshippers on the same night. Among them 25,116 attended tahajjud prayers, while the rest prayed isha and taraweeh.

In addition to the mosque's interior and external parking spaces, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque centre allocated an additional 1,800 additional parking spaces, as well as a shuttle bus service between the car parks and the mosque to reduce traffic congestion.

More than 70 electric cars were also provided, as well as 50 wheelchairs for those with special needs.

What is Laylat Al Qadr?

Laylat Al Qadr – or the Night of Power – is one of the odd-numbered nights during the final 10 days of Ramadan on which the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

An entire chapter is devoted to the Night of Power in the final part of the Quran, in which it is described as "better than a thousand months" where the angels and the holy spirit Gabriel engulfed the Earth.

The exact day of Laylat Al Qadr is not known, but the Prophet Mohammed said it falls in the last 10 nights of the holy month, on an odd-numbered night.

Laylat Al Qadr marked at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Many Muslims are keen to spend the final 10 nights of the holy month in worship, prayer and acts of kindness.

What is special about Laylat Al Qadr?

The reward for any good deed or act of worship conducted on that night counts as more than carrying out the same act for 1,000 months.

As the Prophet Mohammed once said after Ramadan had begun: "This month has come to you, and in it there is a night that is better than a thousand months. Whoever is deprived of it is deprived of all goodness, and no one is deprived of its goodness except one who is truly deprived."

What are Qiyam Al Layl prayers?

The main prayer carried out each evening during Ramadan is the taraweeh. It is an extra prayer that Muslims are advised to carry out at a mosque among fellow worshippers.

Many also perform Qiyam Al Layl – or night prayers – during the last 10 nights. These prayers are often organised after midnight at mosques.

Night prayers are regarded as ideal for asking God for blessings because it is said he is more likely to be listening.