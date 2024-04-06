Parents speak of relief as 'heavy burden' of fees cleared at UAE government schools

The announcement that fees would be cleared for pupils living in the UAE and attending government schools was welcomed by families.

Parents who spoke to The National said the decision was a great relief as the fees had proved to be a heavy burden.

The directive to pay off the outstanding debt was given by President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday.

The amount cleared was up to a total of Dh155 million ($42.2 million).

“This was a heavy burden on many parents even though the school fees are minimal, but there were some parents who recently lost their jobs and paying the fees was difficult for them,” said Elham Mohammed, 45, an Arabic teacher at a government school in Abu Dhabi.

“A wave of relief swept through the entire school and parents when the news broke that outstanding school fees had been paid off.”

Ms Mohammed has three children and teaches at Fatima bint Mubarak School for Girls. Her children attend private school.

School fees at government schools are Dh6,000 a year, and there is a criteria that needs to be meet by non-Emiratis.

Elham Mohammed said the school fees were a heavy burden to many parents. Photo: Elham Mohammed

Making the grade

The UAE provides free education at its government-run schools to pupils who fulfil certain criteria. These are Emirati children, children who hold a UAE passport, children who are citizens of GCC countries and children of people who are holders of decrees issued by Sheikh Mohamed.

Pupils who do not meet that criteria must pay fees, be among the top academic performers and cannot make up more than 20 per cent of a government school.

Government school lessons are conducted in Arabic for all subjects, with English taught as a second language.

“Every year I try to get my own children into a government school, but their grades are not high enough,” said Ms Mohammed, from Egypt.

“Government schools are among the best in the country.

“It is exactly what any parent would want for their kids.”

The use of Arabic among children was not as strong in private schools, as in government owned public schools, she added.

Every year, there is a pool of parents at the school administration asking to be exempt from paying the school fees, said Ms Mohammed.

“Many of the expat students are from countries such as Egypt, Syria and Palestine,” she said.

“They are also some of the highest performing students in the country.”

Samy Elsayed has two daughters in government schools. Photo: Samy Elsayed

Family values

One such parent is Egyptian Samy Elsayed.

The father-of-three was working for a healthcare company but lost his job like so many others during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was preparing for a degree in health management when he lost his job two years ago.

He has found another job but he halted his studies and was unable to pay off the fees for his two daughters who are at Fatima bint Mubarak and Hamdan bin Mubarak government schools.

'This was a huge load on many parents that has been removed. It isn’t strange for this country’s leadership to do such a generous things for both nationals and non-nationals,” he said.

“Acts like this are a relief for so many people who found themselves in a situation like mine, and we only hope we can give back in some way.”

Both his daughters have come first in their respective years at their schools.

'Paying for a child's education keeps many parents up at night. This is a major thing we now don’t have to worry about any more,” said his wife, Hind Shahin.

“Relief comes in unexpected ways. It's a testament to the leadership's commitment to the well-being of both nationals and expats.”