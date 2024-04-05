Emirates Red Crescent hosts 200 refugees for iftar at Jordanian camp

Members of the Emirates Red Crescent have held an iftar for 200 families of Syrians and underprivileged Jordanian families at the Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp in northern Jordan.

The Emirati-Jordanian camp hosted the evening on the instruction of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative of Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent.

Hassan Al Qaidi, head of the Emirati relief team at the camp, said the iftar was also held as World Orphans Day approaches on April 20.

The event was held in the hope of bringing joy to orphans’ hearts during Ramadan, he said, adding that iftar meals were distributed both inside and outside the camp.

Throughout Ramadan, the Emirati relief team has been actively involved in charitable endeavours in Jordan.

The refugee camp opened in 2013 and is funded by the UAE. It is about 40km from the Jordanian-Syrian border and provides shelter to those who fled the civil war in Syria.

In March, the ERC launched a Dh37.6 million ($10.2 million) Ramadan campaign to support families in need in the UAE and around the world.

It aimed to help 1.8 million people in the UAE and 44 countries across Asia, Europe and South America, providing clothing, food parcels and iftar meals.