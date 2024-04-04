Sharjah opens new mosque to serve 1,500 worshippers

A new mosque has been opened in Sharjah with a capacity to serve 1,500 worshippers.

The Al Duaa Mosque is located in Al Falaj area in Al Raqqa suburb and is part of the emirate's Ramadan plan, state news agency Wam reported.

The new place of worship spans 5,058 square metres and features a circular dome and two 30-metre-high minarets.

It includes a prayer hall and service facilities including ablution places, bathrooms, car parks and housing for the imam and the muezzin.

The mosque also holds 100 places in the women's prayer hall.

The building was constructed with sustainability in mind, using techniques to reduce excess water and energy consumption.

The Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department opened the mosque on Thursday and said it was constructed with the help of philanthropists.

Abdullah Khalifa Yaroof Al Saboosi, head of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, described the mosque as a distinguished landmark.

He thanked Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, for the project.

Watch: Sharjah's striking mosque with a glass dome