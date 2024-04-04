President Sheikh Mohamed clears up to Dh155m in pupil debt at government schools

Pupils living in the UAE and attending government schools will have owed fees cleared up to a total amount of Dh155 million.

The directive to pay off the outstanding debt was given by President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday.

Government education is free for most pupils attending, but up to 20 per cent of pupils do pay fees.

Pupils resident in the Emirates and registered at government-run schools will benefit from the initiative, where debt accrued up to the academic year 2023-2024 will be paid off, state news agency Wam reported.

The initiative will be run in co-ordination with the Emirates School Education Foundation.

UAE government schools

The UAE provides free education at its government-run schools to pupils that fulfill certain criteria. These are Emirati children, children who hold a UAE passport, children who are citizens of GCC countries and children of people who are holders of decrees issued by Sheikh Mohamed.

Children who do not fall under these categories can also attend government schools for a tuition fee of Dh6,000, if the following conditions are met and they are accepted.

Registration is for Years 2 to 12 only.

The guardian must have a job in a government, semi-government or local entity.

The pupil’s grade in the Arabic, English and mathematics subjects must not be less than 85 per cent.

The pupil and their guardian must have a valid residence permit.

The percentage of expatriate pupils should not exceed 20 per cent in each government school and in each class.

Government school lessons are conducted in Arabic for all subjects, with English taught as a second language.