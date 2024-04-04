A Closer Look: Vital climate meetings are being cancelled - but why?

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

The UN body responsible for organising regional events to discuss climate change has said that, this year, they will not go ahead.

Usually, four meetings are hosted around the world for countries to attend and address issues and concerns regarding global warming. They occur ahead of the annual Conference of Parties, also known as Cop, and are vital for smaller nations most at risk from the effects of climate change to put forward their most pressing concerns.

Here, host Sarah Forster talks to The National's John Dennehy to find out why the events are being cancelled and what the repercussions could be.

