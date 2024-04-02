UAE education fund raises Dh1.4bn since start of Ramadan

An education fund launched in the UAE by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to help disadvantaged families around the world has exceeded its Dh1 billion ($272 million) target.

Sheikh Mohammed on Tuesday announced the Mothers' Endowment Campaign had received contributions worth Dh1.4 billion so far during Ramadan – Dh400 million over the target – with one week to go until Eid Al Fitr.

Contributions doubled in a week, after Dh770 million was raised in the first two weeks of the campaign.

"As we approach the final days of the blessed month of Ramadan, we are delighted to conclude an initiative that engaged hundreds of thousands to honour mothers, the Mothers' Endowment," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

"Contributions to this endowment exceeded Dh1.4 billion during the holy month, providing perpetual educational endowment and ongoing charity for mothers in the UAE. May this initiative bless our endeavours and journeys."

Sheikh Mohammed said "a mother remains a paradise, a path to paradise, and nothing can ever suffice to repay her".

He added: "We will always and forever celebrate her."

The Mothers' Endowment campaign was created to provide educational materials, launch social programmes and equip schools.

It coincides with Ramadan and is inspired by the role mothers play in society, with people in the UAE encouraged to make donations in their mothers' names.

An Emirati businessman pledged Dh150 million this week to build a charitable health centre in Dubai in support of the campaign.

The major donation by Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni was announced on Sunday at an event attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The proceeds from the planned endowment health complex will be invested into the charitable projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which is overseeing the Mothers' Endowment scheme.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is also vice chairman of the board of trustees of MBRGI, praised Mr Al Zarooni and other Emirati entrepreneurs for investing in the UAE's philanthropic vision.