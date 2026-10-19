  • Saudi Arabia postpones FII conference in Riyadh after Houthi attacks
  • Trump and Araghchi trade threats as US President vows to ‘finish the job’
  • Iran's Araghchi blames US for Hormuz crisis and calls for diplomacy
  • Netanyahu thanks US President for endorsement for re-election
  • More than 50 recruits killed in Houthi attack on military training centre in Yemen
Updated: October 19, 2026, 4:23 PM