  • Yemeni minister says Houthis attacked presidential palace in Aden with five missiles
  • EU-GCC summit postponed amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi-led coalition vows to persist with military campaign against Houthis
  • Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone in eastern region
  • Singapore confirms container ship sank after Strait of Hormuz strike
  • Iran must strike deal to end US war, reformist politician says
Updated: October 16, 2026, 4:08 AM