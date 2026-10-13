  • Houthis warn employees and civilians near Saudi Aramco facilities to evacuate
  • Saudi Arabia intercepts three drones bound for Riyadh
  • Houthi challenge will be overcome, Erdogan tells Saudi Crown Prince
  • Iran accused of waging 'systematic campaign' against UK
  • Qatar will defend sovereignty without being drawn into war, says Emir
  • Etihad extends Riyadh flight cancellations to October 19
Updated: October 13, 2026, 12:54 PM