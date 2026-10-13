IMF warns of economic risks as Gulf recovery hinges on Hormuz
02:16
IMF warns of economic risks as Gulf recovery hinges on Hormuz
Victims named following Houthi attacks on Riyadh
Saudi TV airs footage of missile strike at Riyadh airport
Saudi minister: No way somebody will break our back
Indian seafarers missing after drone attack in Gulf of Oman
US military disables cargo ship breaching Iran blockade
Trump considers joining Saudi strikes after Riyadh airport attack
President Trump: 'Iran's leaders sent to the gates of hell'
Israel’s new military line in Syria
Trump says jets moved from UK base due to 'threat'