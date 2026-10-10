  • Pilot among three Saudis killed in attacks on Riyadh airport
  • Oil prices fall as Trump's comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns
  • Israel carries out rare airstrike on Lebanon’s Hermel region
  • Riyadh-bound Qatar Airways flight returns to Doha after Saudi airport attack
  • UKMTO says vessel attacked by unknown projectile off UAE coast
  • US embassy warns Middle East hostilities have 'potential to escalate rapidly'
Updated: October 10, 2026, 3:20 AM